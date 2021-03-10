ContainersGreater China

SITC returns to Yangzijiang for eight more boxships

Chinese boxship operator SITC has been linked to orders for eight boxships at compatriot shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Yangzijiang recently announced new ship orders for 31 ships including four 2,600 teu boxships and four 1,800 teu boxships.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Clarksons, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco have identified SITC as the owner behind the order. The latest orders are options declared by SITC under two newbuilding contracts it signed with Yangzijiang in August and December last year.

VesselsValue data shows SITC currently owns a fleet of 81 ships and has another 14 vessels on order at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

