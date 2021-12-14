Operations

Six crew abducted from boxship off Equatorial Guinea

Vessel trackers and maritime security specialists are reporting a kidnapping incident off Equatorial Guinea.
Dryad Global has reported six crew from a containership were abducted yesterday near to where a similar recent kidnapping incident on an OSV took place.

FleetMon suggests the box ship involved is the 5,500 teu Tonsberg, which was en route from Cameroon to Benin, something backed up by the tracking of the ship’s route by MarineTraffic (see map below). The 2001-built ship is run by Greece’s Technomar Shipping.

This latest attack brings the total number of kidnapping incidents in 2021 to 10 and the number of kidnapped personnel to 76.

The Gulf of Guinea has been one of the world’s hot spots for piracy and armed robbery over the last decade.

