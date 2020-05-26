Six crew on livestock carrier contract coronavirus

May 26th, 2020 Operations 0 comments

Six crewmembers of a livestock carrier docked in Fremantle have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Al Kuwait arrived in Fremantle last Friday from the United Arab Emirates with 48 crew onboard.

The infected crew have been taken to a hotel in Perth for quarantining with the remaining crew having regular health check-ups.

“I suspect it is probably more than likely that more crew members may become infected with the virus. This is an extremely concerning situation that we find ourselves in,” West Australia premier Mark McGowan said.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

