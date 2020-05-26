Home Sector Operations Six crew on livestock carrier contract coronavirus May 26th, 2020 Sam Chambers Operations

Six crewmembers of a livestock carrier docked in Fremantle have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Al Kuwait arrived in Fremantle last Friday from the United Arab Emirates with 48 crew onboard.

The infected crew have been taken to a hotel in Perth for quarantining with the remaining crew having regular health check-ups.

“I suspect it is probably more than likely that more crew members may become infected with the virus. This is an extremely concerning situation that we find ourselves in,” West Australia premier Mark McGowan said.