SK E&C and Posco team up on Korean-style floating offshore wind model

Two South Korean firms, SK Engineering & Construction (SK E&C) and Posco, have joined forces to work on a competitive model for future floating offshore wind projects.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), announced on Thursday, will see the two companies jointly carry out the entire process of basic design, water tank testing, prototype production and demonstration.

South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco will work on improving the economic value of the floating structure by applying high-performance steel.

SK E&C will be in charge of securing core technologies for the development of an independent floating structure model optimised for the domestic marine environment.

“This agreement will serve as an important opportunity for both companies to establish themselves as a leader in the commercialisation of a Korean-style floating model,” said Lee Hyeong-won, head of SK E&C’s eco-energy division.

SK E&C also signed up Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction last year to work on technology development to manufacture key equipment for floating offshore wind farms.