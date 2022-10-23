SMT Shipping adds to its supramax fleet

Limassol-headquartered dry bulk shipowner SMT Shipping has announced an addition to its fleet with the acquisition of a supramax bulker.

The company has acquired Chinaland Shipping’s 2011-built (Oshima) supramax Sea Etiquette for an undisclosed price. VesselsValue places a fair market value of $18.52m on the ship, which Chinaland paid just $10.5m for in 2020.

The vessel has been delivered to SMT, and renamed Sound Pearl . The acquisition grows the SMT fleet to 35 vessels, of which 11 are supramaxes.