Dry CargoEurope

SMT Shipping adds to its supramax fleet

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesOctober 24, 2022
0 21 Less than a minute
SMT Shipping

Limassol-headquartered dry bulk shipowner SMT Shipping has announced an addition to its fleet with the acquisition of a supramax bulker.

The company has acquired Chinaland Shipping’s 2011-built (Oshima) supramax Sea Etiquette for an undisclosed price. VesselsValue places a fair market value of $18.52m on the ship, which Chinaland paid just $10.5m for in 2020.

The vessel has been delivered to SMT, and renamed Sound Pearl. The acquisition grows the SMT fleet to 35 vessels, of which 11 are supramaxes.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesOctober 24, 2022
0 21 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button