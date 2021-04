Azerbaijani energy concern Socar has had an active 2021, sealing many ship deals. The latest involves the $120m en bloc acquisition of three modern sister vessels sold by Okeanis Eco Tankers. The trio of 114,500 dwt LR2 tankers, all built in 2015, are named Nissos Schinoussa, Nissos Therassia, and Nissos Heraclea.

Before this deal, Socar’s tanker arm stood at 12, with a fleet average age of nine years. Earlier this year, Socar sold two vintage aframaxes and an ageing suezmax.