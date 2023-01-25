Socatra lines up MR2 tanker for rotor sail treatment

French shipowner Socatra has contracted Finnish marine wind propulsion system designer Norsepower for the retrofit installation of two rotor sails on the 2022-built MR2 tanker Alcyone .

The 50,000 dwt ship, currently on charter with TotalEnergies, will be fitted with two 35×5 m units in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

Norsepower said the installation should allow the tanker to cut its average fuel and carbon emissions by 8% as it transits between South Korea and French Polynesia, with the potential for further savings using voyage optimisation reaching up to 2,000 tons of CO2 per year.

“As the oil industry transitions to a low-carbon future, it is everyone’s responsibility to present tangible and economically viable solutions,” said Socatra CEO Laurent Bozzoni.

Norsepower’s rotor sails provide a “push-button wind propulsion” system that requires no reefing or crew attention when in operation and is said to be around ten times more efficient than a conventional sail. The technology has already attracted owners of tankers, bulkers, roro ships and ferries with an average fuel savings estimate of 5 to 25%. The Northern Lights joint venture has also commissioned two newbuild LNG-powered CO2 carriers, each with one 28x4m rotor sail.

“The Norsepower rotor sail is particularly well-suited to tankers, with a strong track record of proven performance. This is why we are confident that we can achieve at least 8% fuel consumption saving, based on existing data and projections, ensuring Socatra lead the way for more planet-positive operations for others in the oil industry,” remarked Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower.