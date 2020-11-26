Sogestran invests in De Poli Tankers to jointly acquire Team Tankers’ European chemical tanker business

Chemical tanker consolidation continues apace. France’s Sogestran Group is taking a majority stake in Dutch chemical tanker specialist De Poli Tankers.

De Poli Tankers, in turn, has used the proceeds of this transaction to complete the acquisition of the European-based chemical tanker business from Team Tankers International.

Existing top management of De Poli Tankers will continue in their existing roles and lead day to day operations.

De Poli Tankers Group owns and operates a fleet of eight chemical tankers, which has now been bolstered with Team Tankers’ seven Europe-based chemical stainless-steel parcel tankers.

“All parties are convinced that the fleets, the geographical trading areas and the type of trades are highly complementary and as such, will provide valuable synergies and further improve service levels to all their existing clients,” Sogestran stated in a release.

Le Havre-based Sogestran has 20 deepsea vessels, 160 vessels on European rivers and a sizeable bargeing and trucking division.