Sogestran takes full ownership of De Poli Tankers

France’s Sogestran Shipping has reached an agreement with the De Poli family to take over its shareholding in Dutch-based chemical tanker specialist De Poli Tankers.

Sogestran became a 65% shareholder of De Poli Tankers in late 2020 when it contributed to the acquisition and integration of the Team Tankers’ European fleet in a market consolidation move. De Poli’s Arcoin Holding, as the founding company, held the remaining stake.

De Poli Tankers owns and operates a fleet of 15 chemical tankers that will become part of the Sogestran Group, a French family-owned company founded in 1948 and active in inland water transport, maritime transport, logistics and industrial services.

Chiara De Poli, CEO for nearly 30 years, will leave the company’s management board.