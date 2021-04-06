AsiaEuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Sohmen-Pao set to take the reins at Cadeler

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 6, 2021
BW Group is moving to take the largest shareholding in a wind installation vehicle formerly controlled by the Swire Group.

BW Wind Services, a subsidiary of Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW Group, came onboard as one of the main investors in a Swire IPO six months ago. Cadeler, formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in November last year. The company owns and operates two offshore jack-up wind farm installation vessels, Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey.

Cadeler today announced via the Oslo Bors that Sohmen-Pao has been nominated to become chairman, taking over from Richard Sell, with Swire selling shares to BW.

Under the deal hatched out between BW and Swire, BW Wind Services will have a total holding of shares and voting rights in the company below 33.33%, while Swire Pacific Offshore will continue to hold more than 25% of the share capital and voting rights.

Connie Hedegaard, chair of the nomination committee, commented today: “Andreas has a strong track record within the shipping and maritime industry and brings the strategic skills, industry knowledge and personal qualities needed to help enhance Cadeler’s position as a premium service provider in the offshore wind industry.”

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

