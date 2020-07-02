Sohmen-Pao to co-chair Singapore decarbonisation panel

Andreas Sohmen-Pao will chair another body in Singapore as the Southeast Asian republic looks to influence shipping’s decarbonisation debate.

Supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Maritime Foundation has yesterday revealed details of a newly created International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP) to deliver on the International Maritime Organization’s goals to halve emissions by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

Co-chaired by BW’s Sohmen-Pao and Wong Weng Sun, the head of the Singapore Maritime Institute, the panel is a way to ensure the shipping hub has a say on the future greening of the industry.

Recognising that the topic is cross-disciplinary in nature, the IAP draws on the expertise of leaders from shipping companies, port operators, academia, class societies, insurance and finance players, energy companies, engine makers, shipyards, shipping associations, and government.

Sohmen-Pao commented: “We will look at policy options and enablers that position Singapore to play its part in this global effort.”

Wong, the panel co-chair, added: “Decarbonisation is a multi-faceted issue requiring different perspectives and collaborations. The IAP reflects this, and I look forward to robust discussions with the panel to see how Singapore can become a centre of excellence for maritime decarbonisation efforts.”

The IAP convened its inaugural meeting yesterday via videoconference, and was joined by senior minister of state for transport and health Dr Lam Pin Min, and IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim.

Singapore’s commitment to merely match the IMO 2050 goals are considerably less ambitious than recent decarbonisation announcements from the UK, Norway and Denmark.