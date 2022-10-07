Sokol’s consortium making ‘significant progress’ towards acquiring Seaspan’s parent

The consortium aiming to buy out Seaspan parent Atlas Corporation has said in an update today it is making “significant progress” in the buyout of the group, which includes the world’s largest boxship tonnage provider.

In August Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) joined a coalition of controlling shareholders in New York-listed Atlas Corporation to make a buyout offer for the asset manager.

The buyout consortium, which calls itself Poseidon Acquisition Corp, sees ONE join forces with Atlas chairman David Sokol, the Washington family and subsidiaries of Fairfax Financial Holdings in a bid to take Atlas private.

Last month, the group increased its buyout offer for the New York-listed company from $14.45 to $15.50 per share.