Soloi fleet clear-out gathers pace

February 4th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Dakis Joannou-controlled Soloi is having a fleet clear-out. Having sold a 2009-built panamax bulker, Crystal Wind, for $13m in August, brokers reveal Soloi has been pitching another panamax, Faye, for sale in recent weeks, a 2010-built ship it bought in 2018 for $17.75m. The Athens-based owner is now about to put a ballast water treatment system fitted kamsarmax called Andromache up for sale. The 81,000 dwt ship was built in China in 2017.

If the sales go though Soloi would be left with just four bulkers in its fleet. The company is one of many owned by Joannou, an 80-year-old Greek Cypriot industrialist and famous art collector whose extensive collection of contemporary art and furniture is considered one of the most important in the world.

