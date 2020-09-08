Solstad awarded another offshore wind contract in Taiwan

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sealed an agreement with Ørsted for the hire of 2013-built CSV Normand Jarl to support the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Commencement is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, and the firm period on the contract is 15 months with five additional one-month options.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad, commented: “It is very encouraging, within a short time, to announce our second contract within Offshore Wind in Taiwan. Ørsted is one of the main players in this industry and we are proud to have been selected as their partner on this project.”

Last month, CSV Normand Baltic was awarded a contract with an EPIC contractor in Taiwan to support the development phase of an offshore wind project.