Norwegian owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded extensions by Inpex Operations Australia for a pair of anchor handling tug supply vessels supporting drilling at the Ichthys LNG development.

Normand Scorpion and Normand Sirius will now continue operations through to August 2030, with additional options available.

Having originally been awarded contracts in December 2019, the two vessels have been supporting semi-submersible rig Maersk Deliverer since early 2020.