Solstad awarded PSV contract under new frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a frame agreement with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil for the provision of supply vessel services supporting ExxonMobile’s exploration activities in Brazil.

The frame agreement is for a period of three years.

The first call off has been received, for 2014-built platform supply vessel Normand Swift . The vessel has been taken for a period of three months, with commencement before the end of the year.

Normand Swift has been supporting Total E&P’s activities at the Lapa Field.