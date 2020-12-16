Solstad awarded PSV contract under new frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a frame agreement with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil for the provision of supply vessel services supporting ExxonMobile’s exploration activities in Brazil.
The frame agreement is for a period of three years.
The first call off has been received, for 2014-built platform supply vessel Normand Swift. The vessel has been taken for a period of three months, with commencement before the end of the year.
Normand Swift has been supporting Total E&P’s activities at the Lapa Field.