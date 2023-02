Norway’s Solstad has announced the sale of 2003-built platform supply vessel Normand Flipper .

Solstad said that delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place on February 9, and the sale of the vessel will result in a positive accounting effect to be reflected in its first quarter results.

Since a 2017 merger between Solstad, Farstad, and Deep Sea Supply, over 65 vessels have been removed from the combined company’s fleet.