Solstad CSV secures more work in West Africa

Solstad Offshore has secured contract extensions and a new contract with an undisclosed client in West Africa for the construction support vessel Normand Energy

The Oslo-listed firm said the client exercised all options under the existing contract and also inked a new deal, bringing the overall contract period to 570 days.

The contract, which is said to reflect the present market and is in line with other CSV contracts reported by the company lately, will start in direct continuation of present firm period during September 2022. 

At the end of August, Norwegian OSV owner and operator announced four new deals in the CSV segment, worth close to $27m in total, with a combined firm utilisation of 410 days for the Normand Australis, Normand Fortress, Normand Frontier, and Normand Navigator.

