Solstad Offshore awarded CSV contract in South America

Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has secured a contract from an undisclosed major oilfield services company for the charter of the 2009-built construction support vessel Normand Samson .

The vessel will be utilised on a field development project in South America for a minimum of 350 days, with options to extend the charter for an additional 150 days.

The contract will commence during the second quarter of 2022.

Most recently, the vessel, previously known as Far Samson, supported cable lay operations. The deal was for a period of 90 days firm, with options through to the end of 2021.