Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with an EPIC contractor for the charter of 2010-built construction support vessel Normand Baltic .

The vessel will be utilised in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The contract will commence during the first half of 2021 and have a duration of up to 220 days.

This week, Solstad also secured several contract extensions in Brazil with Equinor and Total.