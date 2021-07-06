EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore awarded CSV contract in West Africa

Adis AjdinJuly 6, 2021
Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client for the construction support vessel Normand Energy

The Oslo-listed firm said on Tuesday the vessel will support subsea operations in West Africa, without disclosing the value of the contract.

The contract will commence in the third quarter of 2021 and have a firm duration of 13 months.

The 2007-built CSV was previously on a contract supporting a project in the Pacific Ocean for approximately five months.

Last week, Solstad fixed its 2014-built CSV Normand Vision to Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, for a firm period that covers the majority of 2022.

