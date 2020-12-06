Solstad Offshore awarded CSV contract

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract for the 2016-built construction support vessel Normand Maximus .

The vessel will support operations for a client in Latin America for a period of five months, including mobilisation and de-mobilisation. Work is scheduled to commence during December 2020.

In September, Solstad Offshore received a notice of early termination from Saipem Portugal for the vessel. The original charter, which commenced in 2016, was for eight years. The early termination left Solstad with a loss of backlog of around $200m, although the company was entitled to a termination fee of around $45m.