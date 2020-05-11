Solstad Offshore awarded CSV contracts

May 11th, 2020

Norwegian OSV operator Solstad Offshore has been awarded contracts for the deployment of two construction support vessels.

The company’s CSV Far Saga has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for a firm period of three years with commencement set in the third quarter. The vessel has been operating in Brazil since 2014.

Additionally, the CSV Normand Energy secured a contract with an undisclosed client. The contract will commence in late second quarter with a duration of 4-6 months.

Solstad Offshore has just sealed a comprehensive financial restructuring which will see it reduce its fleet by 37 vessels to a total of around 90.

