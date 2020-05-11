Solstad Offshore awarded CSV contracts
Norwegian OSV operator Solstad Offshore has been awarded contracts for the deployment of two construction support vessels.
The company’s CSV Far Saga has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for a firm period of three years with commencement set in the third quarter. The vessel has been operating in Brazil since 2014.
Additionally, the CSV Normand Energy secured a contract with an undisclosed client. The contract will commence in late second quarter with a duration of 4-6 months.
Solstad Offshore has just sealed a comprehensive financial restructuring which will see it reduce its fleet by 37 vessels to a total of around 90.
