Solstad Offshore awarded multiple new contracts

July 8, 2021
Norway’s Solstad Offshore has secured multiple new medium-term contracts and contract extensions for its platform supply and anchor handler fleet, adding approximately 1,000 vessel days.

The Oslo-listed shipowner has been awarded a contract for PSV Normand Leader to support a project offshore Australia. The contract should commence in Q3 2021.

OMV in New Zealand has declared options for Solstad’s PSV Normand Tortuga to extend the contract until the end of 2021, while Shell contracted PSV Normand Swift to support its operations in Brazil, starting in Q4 this year.

PSV trio Normand Sitella, Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been chartered to support a seasonal drilling campaign outside the North Sea. Commencement will be in July 2021.

Charterers of PSVs Normand Serenade and Normand Arctic have extended the vessels to Q4 2021. Both vessels operate in Norway for Wintershall and Aker BP, respectively.

Meanwhile, Solstad’s anchor handlers currently trading the North Sea spot market have been awarded multiple project contracts in Q3 and Q4 2021.

