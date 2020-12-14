Solstad Offshore awarded multiple PSV contracts in Norway

Solstad Offshore has been awarded three contracts locally for two of its platform supply vessels.

2009-built PSV Normand Serenade has been awarded a medium-term contract with Wintershall Dea to support their Deepsea Aberdeen drilling operations in Norway. Commencement is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, and the contract is for two weeks firm with options for five more wells.

As part of the frame agreement with Aker BP, 2012-built PSV Normand Arctic has been secured by Aker for three months with a further three-month option, commencing February 2021. Additionally, Normand Arctic has also been fixed for one well to an undisclosed party, securing work for the vessel prior to the Aker BP contract.