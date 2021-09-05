EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore awarded mutiple PSV contracts in West Africa

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 6, 2021
Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has secured multiple new medium-term contracts in West Africa.

The Norwegian shipowner has signed a letter of agreements with undisclosed clients for seven platform supply vessels, set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The total firm duration of the contracts is around 1,000 vessel days, with options to extend the contracts further.

In July this year, Solstad also secured around 1,000 vessel days for its platform supply and anchor handler fleet through several medium-term contracts and extensions in Australia, Brazil and the North Sea.

