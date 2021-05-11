Solstad Offshore awarded new AHTS contract in Brazil

Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has signed a contract with Brazil’s Enauta Energia for the anchor handling tug supply vessel Normand Turmalina.

The contract commences this month and has a firm duration of 18 months with 2 years option.

The vessel will be utilised by Enauta to support the Atlanta field in Santos Basin, Brazil.

VesselsValue data shows Solstad Offshore currently owns a fleet 36 AHTS vessels.

Earlier in April, Solstad offloaded its 2006-built AHTS Far Strait for an undisclosed price.