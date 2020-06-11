Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore awarded new North Sea PSV deals June 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded contracts for two platform supply vessels, supporting an operator in the North Sea.

The contracts are for a period of six months, with options, with Far Spica commencing its charter in June 2020 and Normand Springer in October 2020.

Additionally, the call off for Far Solitaire has been extended by Aker BP until the end of 2020 under a frame agreement.

Solstad Offshore has recently sealed a financial restructuring which will see its sizeable fleet reduced by 37 vessels.