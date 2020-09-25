Solstad Offshore awarded pair of contract extensions in Norway

Norwegian offshore support vessel giant Solstad Offshore has been awarded contract extensions in Norway by Equinor and Aker BP.

Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for 2007-built anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking. The extension is for one year, though to November 2021, and Equinor has a further two one-year options. The vessel has been on contract with Equinor since 2007.

Aker BP has extended the contract for 2012-built platform supply vessel Far Solitaire for one year, commencing January 1, 2021, under a frame agreement between the two companies.

Both vessels are operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.