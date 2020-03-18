Solstad Offshore awarded several PSV contracts

Solstad Offshore awarded several PSV contracts

March 18th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Solstad Offshore has been awarded new contracts for five PSVs in its fleet.

The company has secured contract extensions for the Sea Frost and Normand Skipper with Equinor. Both vessels have been supporting Equinor’s operations since July 2017 and January 2019 respectively. The latest contracts are now firm until January 2023 plus one-year option.

The Far Spica has been awarded a contract by TAQA Bratani for one well firm plus one well option commencing in the second half of March, supporting the semi-submersible drilling rig MSS1.

Additionally, Normand Service and Normand Titus has been contracted by an undisclosed client to support a pipelay vessel in the North Sea for an estimated duration of eight to ten weeks. The project is estimated to commence in mid-April.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.