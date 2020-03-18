Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore awarded several PSV contracts March 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Solstad Offshore has been awarded new contracts for five PSVs in its fleet.

The company has secured contract extensions for the Sea Frost and Normand Skipper with Equinor. Both vessels have been supporting Equinor’s operations since July 2017 and January 2019 respectively. The latest contracts are now firm until January 2023 plus one-year option.

The Far Spica has been awarded a contract by TAQA Bratani for one well firm plus one well option commencing in the second half of March, supporting the semi-submersible drilling rig MSS1.

Additionally, Normand Service and Normand Titus has been contracted by an undisclosed client to support a pipelay vessel in the North Sea for an estimated duration of eight to ten weeks. The project is estimated to commence in mid-April.