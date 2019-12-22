Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore awarded slew of new contracts December 23rd, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded several new contracts and an extension.

The company was awarded a contract with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK for CSV Normand Jarl. The contract will commence in May 2020 and has a firm duration of 105 days, supporting maintenance activities in the North Sea.

CSV pair Normand Baltic and Normand Australis has been awarded contracts for work offshore New Zealand and offshore Papua New Guinea. The contracts will commence in January 2020 and each will have a duration of 60 days firm, with additional options.

Solstad has also entered into a six-month contract with an unnamed major oil company for one of its large AHTS vessels. The contract commences in December 2019 for operations in Brazilian waters.

Lastly, Technip FMC has extended a frame agreement with Solstad for ploughing and trenching duties in the North Sea. The one-year extension will see AHTS Normand Ranger utilised for a minimum of 80 days plus options on various projects in 2020.