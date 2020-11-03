EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Solstad Offshore awarded subsea and offshore wind contracts

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles November 4, 2020
0 13 Less than a minute

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded two new contracts, one within the subsea segment and the other in renewable energy.

2010-built CSV Normand Tonjer has secured a firm contract until November 2021, with options for the client to extend with two 12-month options.

Additionally, 2014 built CSV Normand Jarstein has been awarded a four-month contract with Ørsted to support operations on the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm. The contract is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2021.

The new contracts represent around 500 vessel days utilisation in 2021.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close