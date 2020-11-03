Solstad Offshore awarded subsea and offshore wind contracts

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded two new contracts, one within the subsea segment and the other in renewable energy.

2010-built CSV Normand Tonjer has secured a firm contract until November 2021, with options for the client to extend with two 12-month options.

Additionally, 2014 built CSV Normand Jarstein has been awarded a four-month contract with Ørsted to support operations on the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm. The contract is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2021.

The new contracts represent around 500 vessel days utilisation in 2021.