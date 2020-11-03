EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind
Solstad Offshore awarded subsea and offshore wind contracts
Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded two new contracts, one within the subsea segment and the other in renewable energy.
2010-built CSV Normand Tonjer has secured a firm contract until November 2021, with options for the client to extend with two 12-month options.
Additionally, 2014 built CSV Normand Jarstein has been awarded a four-month contract with Ørsted to support operations on the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm. The contract is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2021.
The new contracts represent around 500 vessel days utilisation in 2021.