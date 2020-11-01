Solstad Offshore awarded subsea work by Petrobras

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded additional work for two of its dive support vessels by Petrobras in Brazil.

Far Saga has had its contract extended by Petrobras for a period of one year, commencing October 30. The vessel has been operating in Brazilian waters since 2014.

Petrobras has also confirmed the replacement of Far Saga on a separate three-year contract, award in May, by Normand Poseidon. Commencement of this contract is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The two vessels, sailing under the Brazilian flag, will support exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.