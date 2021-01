Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract for 2013-built platform supply vessel Sea Forth .

The contract is with a UK operator, supporting their assets in the North Sea.

Commencement is scheduled for April 1, and the contract is for a period of one year firm, with two optional years.

Sea Forth had been contracted to Apache with another PSV, Sea Flyer, until the end of 2020. The pair had been supporting the company since 2014.