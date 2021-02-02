EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind
Solstad Offshore awarded UK wind contract by MHI Vestas
Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract by MHI Vestas for the hire of 2006-built construction support vessel Normand Fortress.
The vessel will be supporting walk to work operations at the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm in the UK.
The contract will commence in March, and is for a firm period of 140 days with options to extend.
“The contract is the first being awarded by MHI Vestas to Solstad and is considered a milestone in our work towards further enhance our presence within the worldwide offshore-wind markets,” the company said in an announcement.