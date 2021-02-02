Solstad Offshore awarded UK wind contract by MHI Vestas

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract by MHI Vestas for the hire of 2006-built construction support vessel Normand Fortress .

The vessel will be supporting walk to work operations at the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm in the UK.

The contract will commence in March, and is for a firm period of 140 days with options to extend.

“The contract is the first being awarded by MHI Vestas to Solstad and is considered a milestone in our work towards further enhance our presence within the worldwide offshore-wind markets,” the company said in an announcement.