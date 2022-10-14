EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore bags close to $10m in vessel contracts

Solstad

Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has won new contracts and extensions worth combined around NOK105m ($9.9m) for four of its platform supply vessels.

The contracts and extensions have a total duration of 850 days and involve the 2003-built Far Symphony, 2009-built Normand Serenade and 2013-built Far Spica and Normand Tantalus.

The vessels will support various clients in the UK and Dutch sectors. Far Symphony has been on contract with Ithaca, Far Spica with Repsol, while Normand Tantalus works for Peterson.

The Oslo-listed Solstad currently has about 80 ships in operation.

