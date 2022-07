Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a term contract by an undisclosed energy major in Australia for the platform supply vessel Normand Swan.

The Oslo-listed firm said the 2014-built 4,500 dwt PSV has been fixed for two years, with additional options attached following the firm period.

The contract is scheduled to start in September this year at an undisclosed day rate. The vessel is currently on a three-month contract with another unnamed client.