Solstad Offshore clinches pipelay vessel contract with Saipem December 24th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a bareboat contract with Saipem Portugal for the pipelay vessel DLB Norce Endeavour.

The contract will commence on January 2, 2020 and have a firm duration until May 31, 2021 with an optional period of further five months.

Saipem also has the option to purchase the vessel.