Solstad Offshore closes another PSV sale

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore continues to further trim its fleet following the final disposal of its non-core assets in April this year.

The Oslo-listed company has offloaded its large platform supply vessel (PSV) Normand Corona to undisclosed buyers.

No price has been revealed for the 4,300 dwt PSV, which VesselsValue estimates as worth $4.8m.

Delivery of the 2006-built vessel has already been completed, a minor positive accounting effect for the second quarter of 2022.

Solstad divested 36 ships as part of the financial restructuring, which contributed to a reduced debt of around NOK900m ($103m) and left the company with a fleet of 90 subsea, anchor handling, and platform supply vessels.