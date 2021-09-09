EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore continues to trim fleet with fresh AHTS sale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 9, 2021
Fleet trimming continues at Norway’s Solstad Offshore with the sale of the 2007-built another anchor handling tug supply vessel Sea Ocelot. The buyer and the price for the Malaysia-flagged AHTS were not revealed.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter. VesselsValue estimates the ship is worth $2.05m.

Last month, the Oslo-listed shipowner offloaded three anchor handlers, the 2007-built Nor Tigerfish and the 1999-built pair Normand Progress and Sea Panther.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

