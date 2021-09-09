Solstad Offshore continues to trim fleet with fresh AHTS sale

Fleet trimming continues at Norway’s Solstad Offshore with the sale of the 2007-built another anchor handling tug supply vessel Sea Ocelot . The buyer and the price for the Malaysia-flagged AHTS were not revealed.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter. VesselsValue estimates the ship is worth $2.05m.

Last month, the Oslo-listed shipowner offloaded three anchor handlers, the 2007-built Nor Tigerfish and the 1999-built pair Normand Progress and Sea Panther.