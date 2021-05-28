EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore continues to trim fleet with PSV sale

Solstad Offshore

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore said Friday it has sold its 2001-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Far Scotia, concluding its second PSV sale this month.

No price has been revealed for the Isle of Man-flagged vessel. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth around $1m.

Delivery to an undisclosed buyer has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Earlier this month, Solstad offloaded its 2003-built PSV Far Splendour.

