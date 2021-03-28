Solstad Offshore continues to trim fleet with PSV sale

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sold 2008-built platform supply vessel Sea Witch .

Delivery to the new owner has already taken place, and Solstad says the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the first quarter.

The PSV, built at India’s Cochin Shipyard, has a value of around $3m according to VesselsValue. The online portal puts Solstad’s fleet at 117 vessels after the sale, of which 53 are PSVs.

Earlier in the month, Solstad offloaded 2003-built anchor handling tug supply vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline.