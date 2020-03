Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore CSV extended by Fugro March 6th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Fugro to extend the charter for 2002-built construction support vessel Normand Flower .

The charter has been extended through to April 2021, and includes options for Fugro to extend by an additional six months.

Normand Flower has been chartered by Fugro since March 2018 and is being utilised for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil & gas sectors.