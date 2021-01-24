Solstad Offshore CSV trio awarded four new contracts

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has announced the award of four contracts for through of the company’s construction support vessels.

Commencing in February 2021, 2007-built CSV Normand Energy will support a project in the Pacific Ocean with an estimated duration of five months, including mobilisation and de-mobilisation.

2009-built CSV Far Samson has secured a contract for support cable lay operations for a period of 90 days firm, with options through to the end of 2021. Commencement is scheduled for April/May 2021.

Lastly, 2014-built CSV Normand Jarstein has secured a contract with a Norwegian subsea contractor for a project in West Africa. The contract commencement is in January 2021, with a duration two months and a further one-month option. The Normand Jarstein has also been awarded a contract with a UK-based oil company for a duration of around two months, commencing in the second half of May 2021. Wrapping up a busy year for the vessel, it will then move onto a previously announced contract with Ørsted at the Hornsea 2 wind farm.