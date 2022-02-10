Solstad Offshore finds buyer for two more AHTS ships

Solstad Offshore has sold another two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels this month as part of its move to reduce its core fleet to 90 ships.

The Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator has offloaded the 2003-built Normand Master and the 2022-built Normand Mariner rated at $7.17m and $7m, respectively by VesselsValue. Delivery of the vessels has already taken place.

The sale follows last week’s disposal of AHTS trio Nor Captain, Far Sword and Far Stream jointly appraised at around $12m.

As per Solstad’s last fleet update, the company sold 24 non-strategic vessels in 2021. Four vessels were sold during 3Q 2021, with further 10 more vessels sold after quarter-end. One AHTS was sold in December, while five were disposed of this month, including the latest sale.