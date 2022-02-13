Solstad Offshore finds work for CSV trio in renewables sector

Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has been awarded contracts from undisclosed clients within the European and Asian renewable energy sectors for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSVs).

In Asia, the 2009-built Normand Australis has been booked for walk-to-work services on an offshore wind project commencing in March 2022 and lasting for 150 days.

Meanwhile, in Northern Europe, the 2001-built Normand Cutter will support a cabling project for 110 days, commencing this month. Also in Northern Europe, the 2006-built Normand Fortress is set to provide walk-to-work services for an offshore wind project. The firm contract will start in April this year and last for 180 days.

The Norwegian OSV owner and operator noted an increase in demand for CSVs in the renewables market, both in Europe and Asia. The new contracts have a combined value of around NOK175m (close to $20m).