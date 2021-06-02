Solstad Offshore fixes CSV to DeepOcean

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has landed a new contract with subsea services player DeepOcean for the 2014-built construction support vessel Normand Ocean .

The vessel will be utilised on DeepOcean’s inspection, maintenance and repair as well as light construction projects in the North Sea.

Normand Ocean has been on contract to DeepOcean since 2014 and with the new contract the vessel will be on firm contract until the end of 2023. DeepOcean has an option to extend the contract for one more year.

The vessel will be upgraded with a 1 MWh battery system and shore power connection as part of Solstad and DeepOcean’s goals to reduce CO2 emissions.

“Through this agreement Solstad and DeepOcean are committed to jointly explore and initiate new steps to reduce emissions further by utilizing new technology that will be available over the next years,” Solstad said in an Oslo Exchange filing on Wednesday