Norway’s Solstad Offshore has announced the same of two anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The company has offloaded the 2003-built pair Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline, with delivery to the new owner taking place yesterday.

Solstad did not reveal the buyer or price, while VesselsValue puts a $1.7m valuation on each of the vessels.

AIS data reveals both vessels have been laid up in Southeast Asia for a significant period.