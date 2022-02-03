Solstad Offshore offloads AHTS trio as it seals pair of PSV charters

Solstad Offshore has sold three anchor handlers and secured new deals for its platform supply vessels.

The Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator has offloaded the 2007-built Nor Captain, estimated at $2.24m and the 2006-built Far Sword and Far Stream each appraised at $4.9m by VesselsValue. Delivery of the vessels to an undisclosed buyer has already taken place. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the 2013-built PSV Normand Sitella has been awarded a term contract with a UK operator to support its assets in the UK North Sea. Commencement of the contract is set for March 2022 for an initial period of one year firm, with two optional years.

The vessel will join the Solstad owned PSVs Sea Falcon and Sea Forth working on a term contract for the same UK operator. In addition, a one-year option on the Sea Forth contract has been declared, keeping the vessel on a firm contract until March 2023, with a further optional year remaining. The ship has been on charter to Enquest since April last year, according to VesselsValue.