Solstad Offshore offloads CSV

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has sold the 2001-built construction support vessel Far Saga through its subsidiary Farstad Supply.

Transaction details have not been made public. The Isle of Man-flagged ship is said to be worth around $3.6m.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and the sale should result in a minor gain for the company in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Last month, the Oslo-listed Solstad sold seven vessels built between 1996 and 2008 for recycling. The vessels, defined as non-strategic because of their age, will be recycled at the Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven shipyards in Norway.